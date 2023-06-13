SWIGGY DELIVERY AGENTS SHOW UP AT MANNAT WITH DINNER FOR SRK READ WHY

Hyderabad Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in for a surprise after his recent AskSRK session on Twitter The fun questionandanswer round involved a surprise from the food delivery app Swiggy The actor took most of the questions and answered them in all honestyDuring a Twitter QampA session fans from all over the world grilled SRK on a variety of topics including his films family and everyday banter And apparently SRK while answering a fan question on Monday made a fleeting mention of the famous fooddelivery app Swiggy It all began when a fan questioned SRK Khaana khaaya kya bhai Did you have your food brother To this the superstar known for his wit and humour replied Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se hobhej doge kya How come brother Is this Swiggywill you deliver me food The food delivery app jumped right into the conversation and made an offer to SRK Within a few hours a group of Swiggy staffers appeared at Mannat SRK s residence and stated in a Twitter post that they had arrived with dinner Sharing a picture from outside Shah Rukh s bungalow they wrote Hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye We are Swiggy folks and we are here with dinner It s difficult to overlook the allusion to SRK s blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Swiggy s digital team saw an opportunity and ate itSRK also fielded questions regarding his upcoming movies as well as his daughter Suhana Khan s debut film The Archies during the Ask Me Anything session How do you feel as a proud father a fan inquired Father bias and excitement will always be there SRK responded but I m actually looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film SRK also revealed the status of his next film Jawaan and responded to a question regarding the film being ready saying Absolutely Ready Steady Po Jawaan starring Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani will be released in theatres on September 7thAlso read The Archies new poster makes SRK nostalgic superstar extends best wishes to Suhana and team