SWARA BHASKER REVEALS PREGNANCY DROPS PICS OF BABY BUMP WITH HUBBY FAHAD AHMAD

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who married politician Fahad Ahmad this year, revealed her pregnancy on Tuesday. The actor took to her social media handle where she announced the good news to her fans by sharing a photo with her husband. Sharing the post on Twitter, Swara wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby."

Her tweet indicates that their child is due in October. In February, Swara and Fahad registered their marriage in court in accordance with the Special Marriage Act. The actor shared a video of the couple together on social media to announce her engagement to Fahad Ahmad. They initially ran into each other in January 2020 during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest. Later, their friendship developed into love.

On February 16, Bhasker took to her Instagram handle where she announced her marriage. She wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart. @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours! The pair held a number of celebrations later in March, including mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali night events. They also held receptions in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bareli, the hometown of Fahad.

The pair celebrated their first Eid as husband and wife in April. Swara posted images of their first Eid celebration on Twitter. Both of them twinned in pink outfits. The couple twinned in pink outfits. The actor donned a pastel pink and powder blue sharara, and Fahad opted for a baby pink kurta paired with ivory pajamas.