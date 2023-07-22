SWARA BHASKER FEELS LIKE THE GLOBE AS FLAUNTS BABY BUMP IN LATEST PICTURE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who surprised her fans with the news of her pregnancy on June 6, has now taken to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself flaunting baby bump. Swara is married to Samajwadi Party's state youth president Fahad Ahmad.

On Saturday, Swara took to her Instagram Story and dropped a picture with caption that read, "Feeling like the globe!" In the photo, Swara could be seen donning a purple and blue maternity dress. She flashed a cute smile as she flaunted her full-grown baby bump. The picture features Swara posing next to a wooden bookshelf.

Earlier in June, Swara took to her social media accounts and announced her pregnancy. Sharing the post, Swara wrote in the caption "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby."

Also read: Swara Bhasker reveals pregnancy, drops pics of baby bump with hubby Fahad Ahmad

Swara tied the knot with Fahad under the Special Marriage Act on January 6 of this year. Pictures from their private ceremony were posted online on a paparazzo's page. Swara was dressed to the nines in a red-hued saree and a beige blouse, which she complemented with a choker neckpiece, a pair of matching earrings, and a maang teeka. Her spouse Fahad twinned with her attire, wearing a red Nehru jacket and a white kurta-pajama. As her pregnancy announcement post hints, Swara is due in October.