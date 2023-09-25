SWARA BHASKER FAHAD AHMAD BLESSED WITH BABY GIRL ACTOR REVEALS NAME OF NEWBORN

Hyderabad: Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, are overjoyed as they welcome their new baby girl, whom they've lovingly named Raabiya. The couple, who recently entered the world of parenthood, expressed their immense happiness at this new chapter in their lives.

Swara shared the delightful news on social media on Monday. Without revealing the face of her baby girl, the actor shared a string of pictures with new baby and wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 ♥️♥️♥️ With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world 🤗✨."

In a heartwarming Instagram video shared in February, Swara announced her court marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad, which took place on January 6, 2023. Their love story began during a protest, with their paths continually crossing until they fell in love. In June 2023, Swara shared the news of her pregnancy via social media.

In a series of photos, Fahad lovingly embraced her from behind, revealing her adorable baby bump. The caption overflowed with gratitude and excitement, saying, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!" A hashtag indicated that their eagerly awaited bundle of joy was expected to arrive in October.

According to reports, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad first met in December 2019 during their participation in the CAA-NRC protest. The politician apparently captured Swara's heart, leading to a heartfelt ceremony in February that marked the beginning of their beautiful journey together.