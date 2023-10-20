SWARA BHASKER DROPS PICTURE WITH DAUGHTER WONDERS HOW SHE WOULD SAFEGUARD HER CHILD IF SHE WERE BORN IN GAZA

Hyderabad: Actor Swara Bhasker, who recently entered the world of motherhood, took to her social media handle on Friday and expressed her solidarity by sharing a heartfelt and extensive note in consideration of the children of Gaza, who are being killed every day under an imprisoned sky. Swara also contemplated the hypothetical scenario of safeguarding her own daughter "if she were born in Gaza".

Swara dropped a picture on Instagram with her nearly one-month-old daughter and wrote, "Any new mom would know that one can spend hours staring at one’s newborn with a sense of fulfilment, peace and joy like no other. I am no different. And I’m sure like many mothers around the world that feeling when we look at our baby, is now marred by persistent dreadful thoughts that are hard to ignore.. (sic)"

"I keep staring at the sleeping peaceful face of my baby girl wondering how I would ever protect her if she were born in #Gaza and praying that she never finds herself in any such situation and then wondering what blessing she is born with and what curse those Gazan children were born under who are being killed every day under an imprisoned sky?!?," she further wrote.

