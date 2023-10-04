SWADESH ACTOR GAYATRI JOSHI HER HUSBAND HAVE NARROW ESCAPE FROM NEAR FATAL CAR ACCIDENT IN ITALY

Hyderabad: Actor Gayatri Joshi, renowned for her role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades met with a car accident in Italy. This accident was part of a larger collision that unfortunately led to the loss of life of an elderly couple. Following the incident, Gayatri and her husband, Vikas Oberoi have confirmed that they are safe and unharmed.

According to reports, the accident took place in Sardinia, Italy, involving a Swiss couple who were traveling in a Ferrari, which tragically caught fire, resulting in their tragic demise. Gayatri Joshi assured a news outlet that she and her husband were "absolutely fine."

The collision occurred when a Lamborghini and the aforementioned Ferrari attempted to overtake a camper van simultaneously. This dangerous maneuver led to the Ferrari catching fire and the van overturning. The incident happened during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, an event where luxury cars parade from Teulada to Olbia. Disturbingly, a video of the accident circulated online shortly afterward.