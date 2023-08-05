Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen recently shed light on her unique approach to handling criticism and responding to public scrutiny. In an interview, she candidly addressed comments that labeled her as a 'gold digger' during her alleged association with Lalit Modi last year. Sushmita also revealed how she manages to have measured and composed responses to criticism that comes her way.

During the interview, Sushmita emphasized that she doesn't let insults or negative comments affect her. She believes in the power of self-confidence and self-assurance, knowing that her worth is not defined by others' opinions. This mindset allows her to stay unaffected by hurtful remarks and dismiss them as irrelevant noise in her life. With a confident smile, she stated that an insult only becomes one when it is received, and she chooses not to receive such comments.

The actor also made it clear that certain aspects of her personal life are strictly her business and not for public consumption. While she acknowledges the curiosity of fans and the media, she firmly asserts that her relationship status and private matters should not be open for speculation or judgment. "None of your business," she said with a wink, firmly establishing boundaries around her personal life.

Addressing the 'gold digger' post she shared on Instagram last year, Sushmita explained that she responded to the situation when she felt it was appropriate and not out of compulsion. In an era dominated by instant reactions on social media, Sushmita takes a refreshing and introspective approach. She stated that she doesn't believe in hastily responding to events. Instead, she prefers to take her time to absorb the situation and gather her thoughts before responding on her own terms.

In her Instagram post from last year, Sushmita expressed her disappointment with the increasing negativity and unhappiness in the world. The actor made it clear that she values deeper connections and personal growth, symbolizing herself as a diamond, which she proudly buys for herself.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has some exciting projects on the horizon. She is set to play the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series Taali, directed by the talented Ravi Jadhav. The show, scheduled to stream on Jio Cinema from August 15, promises to be a significant and empowering portrayal. Moreover, Sushmita will be making her return as Aarya in the third season of the popular series on Disney+ Hotstar.

