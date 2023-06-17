Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen was lately the subject of appreciation from her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The duo split in 2021, however, they have been spotted together multiple times on several occasions which sparked rumours of them getting back together. Rohman, who will soon make his acting debut in a feature film, emphasized that they are not obligated to answer to anyone's opinions.

Talking about Sushmita, the Kashmiri model shared in an interview that she is exceptional at whatever she does, and being around her is a tremendous learning experience. "You can't really fathom the amount of inspiration she just throws around, you just have to be around her. It's not like on Instagram, she has that around her, you are in her presence and you feel, so wow," said Rohman about Sushmita who is 15 years senior to him.

Speaking about their public outings, which fuelled rumours that they were dating again, Rohman continued, "We look good together. We don't live for people, so it doesn't matter. You do your things, what people want to say, it's up to them. You don't have to answer anybody. We can't keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that's it."

When asked about working with Sushmita, he said, "To reach that level, even to be in a frame with her, I have to work a lot. Inshallah I will reach there someday. I think when you are really fond of a person, you like everything about them. I dislike that she manages to beat me in chess a lot and I don't really like losing."

Meanwhile, Sushmita made headlines last year when Lalit Modi, the first chairman and commissioner of the IPL, revealed the news of their relationship. Sushmita did not confirm or deny the rumours about her and Lalit. She has, however, been spotted with Rohman in recent months while attending family outings and events in Mumbai.