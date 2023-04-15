Hyderabad Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen returned to Aarya 3 sets on Saturday The actor who recently suffered a massive heart attack landed in Rajasthan to resume the shoot of her upcoming series While returning to Aarya sets Sushmita also extended greetings to her fans on the occasion of Bengali New Year via a live session on Instagram Sharing the video on Instagram the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant wrote livesession 😁❤️ Shubho Noboborsho 💃🏻🥳🤗 heres to new beginnings with endless possibilities😍🎶 I love you guys duggadugga yourstrulyyyyy 🤗💋 In the video the actor could be seen recording her video inside a car while donning a printed top a light pendant and a pair of brown sunglasses Also read Netizens smell rekindled romance as Sushmita Sen shares workout video with exBF Rohman ShawlAs soon as she posted the video her fans flocked to the comment section and showered her with red heart emojis A social media user wrote Subho noboborsho sobai ke janai❤️😍 Wishing everyone a happy new year❤️ 😍 Another user wrote Hello mamyou are chooooo chweet and chooooo beautiful and I am your big big friend love you mam One more user wrote That Smile That Voice That Beauty😍😍 The 47yearold actor shared the video after recovering from her heart attack Sushmita was recently seen spending a lot of time with her exboyfriend Rohman Shawl The couple ended their relationship last year Earlier on April 11 late at night Sushmita and Rohman were spotted shopping again together The duo was accompanied by the actor s daughter Alisah