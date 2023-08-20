SUSHMITA SEN REFLECTS ON HER REACTION TO DISGRACEFUL COMPARISON WITH PRIYANKA CHOPRA AISHWARYA RAI

Hyderabad: An old video featuring Sushmita Sen responding to a journalist's attempt to compare her achievements to those of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra has resurfaced online, sparking a renewed discussion about the nature of success and inclusion. In the video, Sushmita Sen displayed her poised demeanor by calmly addressing the comparison.

During a promotional interview for Taali, Sushmita Sen reflected on the incident and shared her perspective. Talking about the throwback video which is doing rounds on the internet of late, Sushmita said that initially she was taken aback by the journalist's seemingly disparaging question but decided to respond candidly and factually. She remarked that the question was disrespectful and inquired why such a line of questioning was necessary. Despite the provocative nature of the query, Sushmita chose to respond truthfully and assertively.

The essence of her response revolved around the concept of inclusion. Sushmita emphasized that evaluating one's own achievements based on others' successes is counterproductive. Rather than feeling overshadowed by the accomplishments of others, she advocated for celebrating the remarkable aspects of their achievements. Sen highlighted the importance of acknowledging outstanding accomplishments, as they contribute positively to the world.

"I went into the answer stating facts about how well they’ve done for our country, which is a huge thing for us. That was it. I was not trying to be humble, it was just stating a fact and hoping that this gentleman stops asking this line of question because he’s embarrassing himself." - Sushmita Sen

Sushmita underscored the significance of gratitude for one's origins and beginnings. With a sense of national pride, Sushmita praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra for their substantial accomplishments that have brought honor to the country. She specifically lauded Priyanka Chopra's significant contributions and how they have made a notable impact.

For unversed, in the original viral video, the journalist had compared Sushmita Sen's achievements to those of Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, insinuating that Sushmita's accomplishments were relatively lesser. Sushmita's response exemplified her grace and maturity, as she responded by acknowledging the significant contributions made by her peers.

