SUSHMITA SEN CONFIRMS PATCH UP WITH EX BOYFRIEND ROHMAN SHAWL AS DUO ATTENDS DIWALI BASH HAND IN HAND

Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl attended a Diwali celebration together, confirming their relationship. According to the actor, the two had split up in 2021 but remained friends. They've been spotted together multiple times in Mumbai in the recent times.

Sushmita Sen is seen in an Instagram video entering the Diwali party with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actress looked lovely in a black saree with a pink border. Her makeup was flawless, and she accessorised with a statement necklace.

Rohman, on the other hand, chose a white kurta set with a green jacket. The couple also posed for photos for the paparazzi. Rohman was seen in the video holding Sushmita's hands and assisting her in walking in the saree. Sushmita, who greeted the cameras with her evergreen smile posed with Rohman, confirming patch up rumours.

During the photo shoot, he held her close while she laughed. Sushmita later posed alone for the media. Fans couldn't stop raving about the former Miss Universe and actor-model Rohman after their latest sightings on social media.

She has frequently been seen with Rohman at family gatherings in recent months. He also accompanied her at a fashion week earlier in March, only days after the Aarya 3 actress revealed she had suffered a heart attack. However, back in December 2021, Sushmita took to Instagram to announce the breakup of her three-year romance with the model.