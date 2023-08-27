Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen has revealed her profound views on love, self-discovery, and personal contentment in a recent interview centered around her latest web series, Taali. During a talk show, she shared her unique perspective on these concepts, shedding light on her evolving mindset.

Sen addressed the common tendency to seek validation, particularly among women. She disclosed that her own happiness and sense of fulfillment are deeply rooted in her individuality and self-expression. She holds her freedom as an essential aspect of her identity, valuing her ability to be true to herself above all.

"I believe in… nothing in life is more important than my freedom... very important to me. My freedom to be who I am, to choose the voice I want to speak with... I was 18 once and the world was all about ‘somebody will complete me’ kind of scenario. I am complete in myself. If someone can help enhance that feeling of completion, that would be lovely. I don't need that for completion. When you need validation you must have the courage to stand infront of the mirror. That's the only validation you need." - Sushmita Sen

While she is open to the idea of someone enhancing her sense of fulfillment, she no longer depends on external factors for her happiness. The 47-year-old diva stressed that the most vital form of validation comes from self-acceptance, exemplified by looking into the mirror and being content with the person staring back.

Discussing the topic of love, Sen delved into her intimate understanding of it. True love, in Sen's perspective, manifests through genuine actions rooted in a profound understanding of one's inner self. She emphasized the importance of self-love at a foundational level, viewing love for others as an extension of this self-affection.

"Oh it's (love) everything. Its what I am made of, that's how closely I associate with that word. It is not that love that you project or feel but the love you are. That to me is love, that everything you do in your life with that ‘who you are’ feeling. So to even love another is to love yourself. There is that self-love that I speak of… is on a cellular level." - Sushmita Sen.

In her latest project, Taali, Sen takes on the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a character inspired by the life journey of a transgender activist. This role resonates with Sen's own life as a mother to two daughters, Renee and Alisah, both of whom she adopted in 2000 and 2010 respectively.

WATCH | I had nowhere to start from as Indian actress had never played transgender before: Sushmita Sen on Taali - video