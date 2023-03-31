Hyderabad: Bollywood star Sushmita Sen will be seen playing transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming film Taali - Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi is known. As the world celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, Sushmita shared a video with Shreegauri to wish 'love, peace and happiness' to the transgender community.

The video begins with Shreegauri speaking about what significance 'Taali' holds in a transgender's life. From drawing attention to asking for money to vent anger and suffocation, 'Taali' in India is synonymous with transgender. But the sound of Taali will change as said by Shreegauri and Sushmita in the video.

Extending wishes on International Transgender Day of Visibility, Sushmita says "Joh taali bajate the, woh ab taali bajwayenge." The actor further says, "Here's wishing you love, peace, and happiness. The world needs it." Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, "Ab Taali bajegi hausla badhane ke liye!!! 🤗❤️ This #internationaltransgenderdayofvisibility let’s join hands to build a more inclusive and equal world for us all! ❤️ Here’s to this powerful journey of love, strength, and unity!! Here’s to the compassionate community of Humanity!!!

For the unversed, International Transgender Day is observed on March 31 to raise awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide. Also referred to as TDOV or Trans Day of Visibility, the annual event also celebrates transgender people's contributions to society.

As reported earlier, Taali is a biographical drama that will shed light on the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant. The film will touch upon Shreegauri's childhood, transition, and contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India. Sawant was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognised transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014.