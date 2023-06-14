Hyderabad On the third anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput s death his ladylove Rhea Chakraborty shared an unseen short video with the late actor The short clip depicts their good memories during their vacation with her hugging him and sitting on a rock in a lovely setting The unseen footage shows Sushant and Rhea both smilingRhea chose emojis to communicate her emotions rather than words She posted the video with Pink Floyd s Wish you were here song with a heart and an infinity sign Rhea and Sushant originally met in 2013 at a production house but they became friends in 2019 through mutual connectionsIt was claimed that the two were planning to marry before the end of 2020 however all changed when Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 2020 The actor s death drew worldwide attention with many blaming Rhea for his death and accusing her of aiding and abetting suicideThough its been three years since Sushant left us all his family and followers still grieve about his unexpected demise While his death remains a mystery his loved ones remember and miss him even more on June 14 the fateful dayOn the work front Rhea is presently working on MTV Roadies 19 A suspect in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput she has been named as one of the gang leaders for MTV Roadies season 19 She released a video of herself getting her makeup done and being asked how it feels to be back on set I haven t shot in three years and I m back on set she repliedAlso read Miss you every moment Sushant Singh Rajput s sister Shweta remembers late actor on 3rd death anniversary