Surreal: Ileana D'Cruz looks back on pregnancy days as she embraces little baby boy in her arms a year later
Published: 51 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Being a mother has brought great joy to actor Ileana D'Cruz's life since her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, arrived in August of this year. Throughout her pregnancy, she remained active on social media, keeping her fans in the loop. She recently shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy days, expressing a sense of surrealism as she gazes at her son now, a year later.
On Sunday, Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to reminisce about her pregnancy. The black and white image captures Ileana's beauty as she dons a saree. Her caption reflects on the emotional rollercoaster of her pregnancy, stating, "One year ago today, my little baby boy was the size of a tiny little poppy seed growing inside me. I remember the rush of emotions, the excitement, the nerves, the overwhelming need to protect him and keep him safe."
She further unveiled her current emotions as she now enjoys holding her son Koa Phoenix Dolan in her arms, proclaiming, "It feels so surreal to be here a whole year later, watching him peacefully fall asleep in my embrace." Ileana ecstatically announced her son's birth in August on Instagram. The post featured the first glimpse of her baby boy, serenely asleep in a monochrome click.
Besides the photo, she disclosed her son's name in a heartfelt caption expressing, “There are no words to describe how overjoyed we are to welcome our precious boy into this world... Our hearts are overflowing.” Ileana had kept the identity of her partner and father of her child private for some time. However, she eventually revealed him, Michael Dolan, to the world through pictures from their date night. In a recent Instagram interaction with her followers, Ileana clarified that she is not a single parent and shared a picture with her 'baby daddy', Michael Dolan.