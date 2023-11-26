Hyderabad: Being a mother has brought great joy to actor Ileana D'Cruz's life since her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, arrived in August of this year. Throughout her pregnancy, she remained active on social media, keeping her fans in the loop. She recently shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy days, expressing a sense of surrealism as she gazes at her son now, a year later.

On Sunday, Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to reminisce about her pregnancy. The black and white image captures Ileana's beauty as she dons a saree. Her caption reflects on the emotional rollercoaster of her pregnancy, stating, "One year ago today, my little baby boy was the size of a tiny little poppy seed growing inside me. I remember the rush of emotions, the excitement, the nerves, the overwhelming need to protect him and keep him safe."

She further unveiled her current emotions as she now enjoys holding her son Koa Phoenix Dolan in her arms, proclaiming, "It feels so surreal to be here a whole year later, watching him peacefully fall asleep in my embrace." Ileana ecstatically announced her son's birth in August on Instagram. The post featured the first glimpse of her baby boy, serenely asleep in a monochrome click.