SURIYA 42 TITLE TEASER OUT FILM TO RELEASE IN 2024 IN 10 LANGUAGES

Hyderabad The makers of actor Suriya s upcoming film helmed by Siruthai Siva revealed the title of the film on Sunday The film which was tentatively titled Suriya 42 is now called Kanguva The makers are aiming to release the highlyanticipated fantasyaction drama earlier next year Kanguva title teaser was released by UV Creations on social media Giving a slight hint about the film the makers wrote A Man with Power of Fire amp a saga of a Mighty Valiant Hero alongside the title poster of Kanguva on Instagram Kanguva headlined by National Awardwinning actor Suriya is touted to be mighty valiant saga The leading man of Kanguva also took to social media to share the title teaser of the upcoming film Sheer joy working with Siva amp Team on this mighty saga Happy to share the title look of Kanguva wrote the 47yearold actor who will be headlining the film which is being mounted on a lavish scaleREAD Disha Patani on starring in Suriya 42 Super kicked to play bring never seen before avatarJointly bankrolled by UV Creations and Studio Green Kanguva will also feature actor Disha Patani in the lead role Buzz has it that Kanguva stars Suriya in a dual role while Disha will feature in neverseenbefore avatar Devi Sri Prasad scored the music for Kanguva while the makers roped in Vetri Palanisamy to crank the camera and Richard Kevin as editor Kanguva will be released in 3D in 10 different languagesMeanwhile Suriya will soon commence shooting for Vetrimaaran s upcoming directorial Vaadivaasal The actor will also have a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru