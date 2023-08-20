Hyderabad: Actor Sunny Deol, riding high on the success of his recent film Gadar 2, is facing a financial setback as news emerges of a notice from the Bank of Baroda demanding unpaid dues of over Rs 55 crore. Despite the staggering success of Gadar 2, which recently achieved the remarkable feat of crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in domestic box office collections, the actor seems to have hit a roadblock with his financial obligations. The situation has escalated to the point where his Juhu property has been slated for sale to recover the outstanding dues.

A notice from the bank, featured in a newspaper, has revealed that the auction of Sunny Deol's Juhu property is scheduled for September 9. Interestingly, the notice names Sunny's father and veteran actor Dharmendra as the grantor in this matter. While the Deol family has yet to release an official statement on the issue, this development has certainly raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among the actor's fan base.

Despite this financial challenge, Sunny Deol's professional life seems to be bustling with activity. Reports indicate that he is poised to take on the lead role in Border 2, a sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border. The sequel, set to be directed by JP Dutta, who also helmed the original, is expected to introduce a fresh cast alongside Sunny, deviating from the original ensemble. This announcement is anticipated to be made public within the coming weeks.

The success of Gadar 2 at the box office has been nothing short of spectacular. Starring alongside Ameesha Patel, the film has amassed an impressive Rs 336 crore in domestic collections. Its triumphant run in theaters is poised to continue, with predictions hinting at a potential crossing of the ₹350 crore milestone and even setting sights on the formidable Rs 400 crore mark. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, follows the story of Tara Singh (portrayed by Deol) as he embarks on a mission to rescue his son from the clutches of the Pakistani Army, set against the backdrop of the 1971 conflict.

On a related note, Sunny recently faced public backlash when a video of him berating a fan attempting to take a selfie with him at an airport went viral. This incident sparked heated debates across sections of society, further adding to the complex tapestry of the actor's public image.

