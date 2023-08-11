Hyderabad: The eagerly anticipated OMG 2 sequel, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathy, and Yami Gautam, has captivated audiences across the country as it released on Friday. However, the film had a box-office clash with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. Though Gadar 2 remained ahead of OMG 2 in terms of first-day advance bookings and screen count, the second day advance bookings show a narrower gap between the two.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar sold approximately 10, 840 tickets, accounting for 34.32 lakhs. The second-day advance tickets saw a huge dip from its first day of selling a record of 110 k tickets. On the other hand, OMG 2 managed to sell 3879 tickets for Saturday in advance. The tickets sold for the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer amounted to a total of 10.34 lakhs.

Even though OMG, the first film in the trilogy, set the bar very high, the sequel has nonetheless been the subject of intense anticipation since it expands the provocative conversation that the first movie initiated. The sequel to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's superhit film OMG (2012), which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam released on Friday along with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

With Gadar 2 opening on the same day (August 11), OMG 2 was shown on more than 1500 screens across the country. The Akshay Kumar-starring film's second-day advance booking is obviously being impacted by the Gadar 2 wave, but it still manages to generate respectable pre-sales.

On the other hand, Gadar 2, which takes the story of Tara Singh and Sakeena 20 years ahead, is riding high on patriotic fervour. The Anil Sharma directorial continues to dominate pre-bookings even for the second day by leading with more than 6500 tickets.

