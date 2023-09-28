Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 replaces SRK's Pathaan as the highest grossing Hindi film ever
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Gadar 2 and Jawan have been competing to become the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, surpassing Pathaan. Taran Adarsh, a film trade expert, revealed the latest domestic box office results for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 on Thursday, claiming that the historical drama is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film, earning Rs 524.75 crore nett in India.
Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's spy action thriller, which released in January of this year, has been the highest-grossing film in Hindi for months. There has been speculation about whether SRK's Jawan, his recent release that hit theatres on September 7, will be able to dethrone Pathaan or Sunny's Gadar 2, which released on August 11.
#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Pathaan #Hindi [₹ 524.53 cr] in #India… Now No. 1 HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in #Hindi in #India… Biz at a glance…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2023
⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 284.63 cr
⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 134.47 cr
⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 63.35 cr
⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 27.55 cr
⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 7.28 cr
⭐️ Week 6: ₹… pic.twitter.com/bn32l8L9Tp
Taking to his social media handle, Taran wrote on X (previously Twitter) on Thursday, "Gadar 2 surpasses the lifetime business of Pathaan's Hindi version [524.53 crore] in India... Now the highest-grossing Hindi film in India..." He also tweeted, "Business at a glance... Gadar 2 box office figures. 1st week: 284.63 cr (crore). Week two total: 134.47 cr. Week three: 63.35 cr. Week four: 27.55 cr. Week five: Rs 7.28 crore. Week six: Rs 4.72 crore. Weekend 7: Rs 2.75 crore [till Wednesday]. Total net in India: Rs 524.75 crore."
Meanwhile, according to Sacnilk.com, Jawan is slowly approaching the Rs 600 crore mark in India, having minted Rs 579.93 crore nett in all languages. The film was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Talking about Gadar 2, it is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was a box office success. Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh, an Indian truck driver, and Ameesha Patel plays Sakeena, a Pakistani woman, in the film. Earlier this month, the makers of Gadar 2 held a lavish success party in Mumbai, which was attended by various actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Dharmendra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shilpa Shetty.