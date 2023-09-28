Hyderabad: Gadar 2 and Jawan have been competing to become the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, surpassing Pathaan. Taran Adarsh, a film trade expert, revealed the latest domestic box office results for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 on Thursday, claiming that the historical drama is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film, earning Rs 524.75 crore nett in India.

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's spy action thriller, which released in January of this year, has been the highest-grossing film in Hindi for months. There has been speculation about whether SRK's Jawan, his recent release that hit theatres on September 7, will be able to dethrone Pathaan or Sunny's Gadar 2, which released on August 11.

Taking to his social media handle, Taran wrote on X (previously Twitter) on Thursday, "Gadar 2 surpasses the lifetime business of Pathaan's Hindi version [524.53 crore] in India... Now the highest-grossing Hindi film in India..." He also tweeted, "Business at a glance... Gadar 2 box office figures. 1st week: 284.63 cr (crore). Week two total: 134.47 cr. Week three: 63.35 cr. Week four: 27.55 cr. Week five: Rs 7.28 crore. Week six: Rs 4.72 crore. Weekend 7: Rs 2.75 crore [till Wednesday]. Total net in India: Rs 524.75 crore."

Meanwhile, according to Sacnilk.com, Jawan is slowly approaching the Rs 600 crore mark in India, having minted Rs 579.93 crore nett in all languages. The film was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.