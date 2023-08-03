SUNNY DEOL SEEKS BLESSINGS AT TANOT MATA MANDIR IN RAJASTHAN AFTER KICKSTARTING PROMOTIONS WITH BSF JAWANS

Hyderabad: As the most anticipated release of the year, the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is just around the corner, actor Sunny Deol was seen seeking blessings at Tanot Mata Mandir in Rajasthan. The makers and star cast have begun promoting the film ahead of its release on August 11. Hours after his meeting with Border Security Forces (BSF) Jawans, Deol published another carousel post on his handle, this time seeking blessings at Tanot Mata Mandir.

In another slide, a BSF Jawan can be seen guiding Deol in rifle mechanics. Sunny captioned the image, "Visited Tanot Mata Mandir to seek her blessings and after that spent time with my family." Sunny Deol has finally begun on-the-ground promotion for his next film Gadar 2.

Kickstarting promotions, Sunny visited the famed Longewala spot in Rajasthan and had a hearty chat with BSF jawans. Deol took to Instagram on August 3 to post a series of videos and photos from his trip to the Rajasthan village of Longewala. It was the location of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Sunny's 1997 film Border also had shots of the location.

Sunny can be seen in the post flying in a helicopter to reach the location. He is also seen posing in front of a military warship in one snap. Sunny then engaged in arm wrestling with a BSF jawan and received training to use a submachine pistol under their supervision. In another slide, he can be seen dancing his heart out with the jawans as they sing the popular song Udd Ja Kaale Kaava.

Sharing the post, Sunny captioned it: "Started the Promotion of #Gadar2 with my friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan. Remembering Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri and all the valiant martyrs who fought and wrote history at the Battle of Longewala. It's always a surreal experience to be in such a historic location with our brave hearts and spread love. Thank you so much, @bsf_india Jai Hind!"

Talking about Gadar 2, Sunny reprises his role as Tara Singh in the Anil Sharma-directed film, while Ameesha Patel will also be seen returning on screen as Sakeena.

Also read: Arijit Singh to recreate Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2?