SUNNY DEOL REFLECTS ON RIFT AND RENEWED BOND WITH SRK EXPRESSES DESIRE TO WORK WITH ALIA BHATT

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan have seemingly put aside any past differences. As evidenced by Deol's recent revelation and SRK admitting to having watched and "loved" Gadar 2, a heartwarming camaraderie between the two is tangible. Following the success of Gadar 2, which has garnered immense popularity and amassed a staggering Rs 472.75 crore within just 20 days of its release, Sunny Deol disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan had reached out to him prior to watching the film. Sunny Deol spoke about this in an interview, shedding light on the warm conversation they shared.

Sunny shared that Shah Rukh Khan not only extended his well wishes but also expressed genuine happiness over the film's resounding success. According to Deol, Shah Rukh Khan remarked, "I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it," to which Deol responded with gratitude. Sunny Deol further narrated that he had discussions not only with Shah Rukh Khan but also with his wife, Gauri Khan, and their son, Aryan Khan. It appears that their interaction went beyond mere pleasantries, with Shah Rukh Khan sharing his excitement about watching Gadar 2 that very night.

The reported rift between SRK and Sunny Deol after their collaboration in the 1993 film Darr seems to have been repaired over time. In Darr, Sunny Deol's character didn't receive the portrayal he had hoped for, and this caused dissatisfaction. Their initial disagreement led to a 16-year-long period of minimal communication between the two stars. Despite this apparent rift, Sunny Deol clarified that he hadn't deliberately severed ties with Shah Rukh Khan. Instead, it seems that their paths simply didn't cross, and Sunny Deol's inclination to keep to himself contributed to their lack of interaction.

"On many occasions even I have called him (Shah Rukh Khan), we have shared our thoughts on certain things. The past issues, or whatever they were, I say time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s how life should be." - Sunny Deol

However, Sunny seems to believe that time has the power to heal even the most strained relationships. He emphasized that they have both grown beyond their past issues and that he himself has reached out to Shah Rukh Khan on various occasions. According to him, life is about progress and moving forward, leaving behind any disagreements or misunderstandings that may have arisen in the past.

In the same interview, Sunny also expressed his desire to collaborate with Alia Bhatt in the future. "I like Alia Bhatt a lot. It will be interesting to do a film with her. I'm not saying as hero-heroine or opposite (each other), I'm talking it could be anything like a daughter-father,” said Sunny.

