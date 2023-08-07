SUNNY DEOL OPENS UP ABOUT GADAR 2 VS OMG 2 CLASH AT THE BOX OFFICE

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol's much-awaited film, Gadar 2, is generating immense excitement among fans as its release date draws near. The actor is currently busy promoting the movie, which is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Sunny has previously experienced box office clashes, such as when his iconic film Gadar - Ek Prem Katha went head-to-head with Aamir Khan's Lagaan. Interestingly, both films emerged as winners during that clash, a fact that Sunny fondly recalled.

Recently, during an interview, when asked about the impending box office clash with Akshay Kumar's film, Sunny responded with a nonchalant, "Mujhe kuch pata nahi" (I don't know). However, he went on to reminisce about the previous clash between Gadar and Lagaan. He reflected on how, back then, people were overwhelmingly rooting for Lagaan, but he remained unfazed. Deol said that he firmly believed in the film and left its fate to destiny, saying, "Meri Gadar hai, jo hoga so hoga" (Gadar is what it is, and whatever happens, will happen).

Sunny Deol also took the opportunity to highlight the commercial success of Gadar compared to Lagaan. He asserted that the revenue generated by Lagaan would likely not even be 2 to 5 percent of what Gadar had achieved. Though he did not see the need for such comparisons, he acknowledged that Lagaan was, indeed, a good film, earning nominations for the prestigious Academy Awards in the category of Best Foreign Language Film.

Gadar 2 marks the return of Sunny and Ameesha Patel after 22 years as Tara Singh and Sakina, and this nostalgic element has significantly contributed to the heightened excitement surrounding the sequel. The buzz surrounding Gadar 2 has, so far, outpaced that of Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness whether history will repeat itself and whether Sunny Deol's film will once again triumph over OMG 2 at the box office on August 11.

