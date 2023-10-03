SUNNY DEOL JOINS HANDS WITH AAMIR KHAN FOR LAHORE 1947 DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: Superstar Aamir Khan announced his upcoming production venture Lahore, 1947 on Tuesday. Taking to social media, Khan has revealed that the upcoming film will star Sunny Deol and be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Following the tremendous success of Gadar 2, Lahore, 1947 will be Sunny's first officially announced project.

Lahore, 1947 will be bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions which brings together the powerful trio Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. Notably, this film will be the 17th production from Aamir Khan Productions. Announcing the film with Sunny, Aamir shared his excitement with a statement, saying, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are thrilled to announce our next project, titled Lahore, 1947, starring Sunny Deol and directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi. We eagerly anticipate working with the immensely talented Sunny and one of my favorite directors, Raj Santoshi. This journey promises to be enriching, and we seek your blessings."