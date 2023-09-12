SUNNY DEOL HEMA MALINI REFUTE CLAIMS OF DHARMENDRA JETTING OFF TO US FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT

Hyderabad: The father-son duo Dharmendra and Sunny Deol have been basking in the success of their latest releases. Dharmendra's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28 and earned Rs 346 crore globally, while Sunny shattered multiple records with Gadar 2, which was released on August 11 and has grossed Rs 672 crore worldwide and still counting.

On Monday, there were reports of Sunny taking his father, renowned actor Dharmendra, to the United States for treatment, and that the Ghayal actor supposedly took a break from promotions to stay with his father. However, Sunny Deol has now squashed all reports of Dharmendra being unwell.

As per earlier reports, it was stated that the veteran actor is currently 87 years old and has been having health issues, so Sunny decided to fly his father to the United States for further treatment. They have plans to stay in the United States for 15-20 days, or for the duration of the treatment.

However, Sunny Deol's team on Tuesday, September 12 morning, clarified that he and Dharmendra are in the US for a holiday and not for medical treatment. They will be back in India on September 16, according to the team. The Betaab actor even posted a picture from California enjoying a relative's birthday.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini, put all speculations to rest by stating, "Dharamji is in very good health. He is completely fine. He travelled to the United States for a normal health examination. Nothing to be concerned about."

As per a source close to the Deol family, Dharamiji and Sunny have gone to the US primarily to see Dharamji's daughter, Sunny's sister, who lives there. Dharamiji recently revealed, "I get very restless when I don't see her for a while. Concerning my health, these reports worry my loved ones. I request that my media friends not sound the alarm."

Also read: My dad can do anything: Sunny Deol reacts to Dharmendra's onscreen kiss with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani