Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol undoubtedly stole the attention at his son Karan Deol's mehendi ceremony. On Thursday, the Deols gathered together for Karan and his wife-to-be Drisha Acharya's pre-wedding function.

Several images and videos from outside Sunny's residence surfaced online. In one of the clips, the proud father Sunny is seen greeting the shutterbugs. He also showed the henna he has put on his hand for his son's wedding. It featured several religious symbols.

Sunny looked dapper in a peach shirt and white pants.

Sunny looked dapper in a peach shirt and white pants.

Karan was seen smiling as he arrived in his car wearing a yellow kurta

The groom-to-be Karan also happily posed for the Mumbai-based paps. Karan was seen smiling as he arrived in his car wearing a yellow kurta. Drisha's name can also be seen scribbled in his hand with mehendi.

The wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is everywhere on social media.

Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony. Karan's uncles Bobby and Abhay Deol have also been sharing pictures from their nephew's wedding celebrations.

Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot on June 18. They have been in a relationship for a long time now. The couple have opted for an intimate wedding but will host a grand reception in Mumbai. (With Agency Inputs)

Also read: Adipurush releases on 10K screens, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's film aiming for colossal opening and Rs 200 cr 1st weekend