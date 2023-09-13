SUNNY DEOL DEBUNKS RUMOURS OF TAKING DHARMENDRA TO US FOR TREATMENT SHARES VIDEO OF HAVING FUN WITH FRIENDS FROM HOLIDAY

Hyderabad: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol recently jetted off to the USA with his family. Soon after the news of the Deol family flying to the US surfaced, rumours about Dharmanedra's ill health spread like wildfire. The veteran actor was said to be taken to the US for treatment, however, Sunny's latest social media posts suggest otherwise.

On Wednesday, Sunny took to Instagram to share a video with his friends from his US sojourn. The actor is seen donning a gray t-shirt which he teamed up with a pullover and a cap. Going by the video, Sunny is seemingly having a blast on holiday with family and friends. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Pizza Party. Having fun. Just be silly. ENJOY. 🥳😆😆😆😆❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Deol’s spokesperson on Tuesday addressed the rumours regarding Dharmendra's health and the reason for Deol's visit to USA. Sunny's rep said that he is on holiday with his father and mother. "Dharam ji is hale and hearty, and there is nothing to worry. Sunny paaji is a little bugged reading reports about his father’s health because they have gone to enjoy a holiday together," Sunny's rep told a webloid. Several reports also suggested that Sunny and his parents are in the US to meet his sisters Vijeta and Ajeita.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is basking in the humungous success of Gadar 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is running successfully in theaters for the last 33 days. Gadar 2 is inching close to cross Pathaan's lifetime business in India. So far, Gadar 2 has raked in Rs 516.08 crore nett in India.

