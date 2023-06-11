SUNNY DEOL AND AMEESHA PATELS GADAR 2 TEASER TO BE OUT ON THIS DATE

Hyderabad After 22 years Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina respectively from their blockbuster film Gadar The sequel of Anil Sharma s directorial is all set to release on August 11 Ahead of this the makers rereleased Gadar in cinema halls and attached teaser of Gadar 2 along Days later the makers will be now releasing Gadar 2 teaser on digital and social media platformsOn Sunday trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Gadar 2 teaser release date His tweet also mentioned the time when teaser will be dropped on social media and digital platforms According to Taran Gadar 2 teaser will be unveiled on June 12 The teaser will be out at around 12 noon While Taran s tweet seemingly left fans thrilled hours later the makers of Gadar 2 also confirmed the teaser release date and tome via social mediaAs reported earlier the film will unfold around the 1971 IndiaPakistan War Anil is said to have taken a 20year leap from he concluded the first part For unversed Gadar revolved around a truck driver Tara Singh and his fight to get his Pakistani wife and son back The sequel which is set to release on August 11 will fight it out with Ranbir Kapoor s Animal and Akshay Kumar s OMG 2 at the box officeREAD Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel recreate Udd Ja Kaley Kawan after 22 years watch video hereInterestingly when Gadar was released in 2001 it also clashed at the box office with Ashutosh Gowariker s Oscarnominated film Lagaan featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role Surprisingly both films did well at the box office and trade pundits are hoping for history to repeat with Gadar 2 Animal and OMG 2 release clash The movie is produced by Anil Sharma Productions in association with Zee Studios