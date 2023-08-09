Hyderabad: Anticipation is mounting as the release date for Gadar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar, draws near. The return of Sunny Deol in his iconic role as Tara Singh, alongside Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, has generated significant excitement within the film industry and among fans. Scheduled to hit theaters on August 11, Gadar 2 is already showing signs of a massive box office opening, especially in North India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared intriguing insights on Twitter, revealing that Gadar 2 has already achieved an impressive milestone with over 1.3 lakh tickets sold for its opening day. These advanced ticket sales have been particularly strong in North India, suggesting that the film could potentially be a clear winner at the box office in this region.

Breaking down the numbers, Adarsh reported the advance booking status at various national chains:

PVR: 45,200 tickets

INOX: 36,100 tickets

Cinepolis: 24,000 tickets

These figures reflect the significant interest and demand for Gadar 2 among audiences. The film's advance bookings have outpaced even this year's blockbuster Pathaan in certain segments, most notably in the B and C tier single-screen cinemas.

In fact, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel noted on Twitter that the advance booking at these single-screen cinemas is even more substantial than that of Pathaan. This level of advance booking hasn't been witnessed in years, showcasing the remarkable appeal of Gadar 2 and its ability to harken back to the nostalgia of the 90s.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 continues the gripping narrative of Tara Singh, who embarks on a mission to Pakistan to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma. The film's storyline, coupled with the iconic recreated version of the beloved song Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke, has undoubtedly contributed to its massive pre-release buzz. The film will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office on August 11.

