Hyderabad: Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, who is all geared up for the opening episode of the cooking reality show Star vs Food Survival, feels that with time, the Hindi film industry has lost out on the importance of togetherness since members of the film fraternity no longer stick with each other during rough patches.

In the forthcoming episode, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt along with Chef Brar traverse through the pristine, untouched terrains of rural Coorg as they test their mental and physical resilience over a stretch of 15 km. In the episode, while recalling the initial phase of his career, Sunil Shetty deep dives into how Bollywood no longer has each other's back.

"We were always there for each other, we were there for the unions, we used to work together for associations - we had a united voice," he said. "Today when people throw stones at you, there is no one to defend. No one can say anything because we all are alone. No one stands up for each other anymore. That voice hasn't remained. Everything has become weak," he added.

Talking about his experience of filming Star vs. Food Survival, Suniel Shetty stated that it was a profound journey filled with love, laughter, friendship, and a deep sense of connection with nature.

"Cooking amidst the serenity of nature has always been a source of pure joy for me. Of course, Sanjay Dutt - the original rockstar, added his unique flavour, infusing every moment with his charismatic charm. What I love is the fact that this show highlights the pure happiness that comes from sharing a meal with loved ones. It's all about connecting with nature and promoting mental wellness through the food that we eat. And how can I not mention the culinary wizardry of Chef Ranveer Brar without whom this wouldn't have been possible," the actor said.