Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Sukhee unveiled the movie's trailer on Wednesday in Mumbai. Sukhee trailer hints at a heartwarming and relatable tale of self-discovery and the resilience of the human spirit. Audiences can expect a blend of humor, nostalgia, and poignant moments that will resonate with viewers of all ages.

The trailer of Sukhee offers a glimpse into the narrative, which revolves around the life of Sukhpreet Sukhee Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife. The story takes a captivating turn as Sukhee and her friends embark on a journey to Delhi to attend their school reunion after two decades. During this adventure, Sukhee finds herself reconnecting with her 17-year-old self, reliving a multitude of experiences and emotions. She grapples with one of the most challenging transitions in her life, transitioning from the roles of a wife and mother to rediscovering her identity as a woman.

The film marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and boasts a production team consisting of Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. Sukhee features Shilpa Shetty in a role unlike any she has played before, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh. Sukhee is scheduled to hit theaters on September 22.

Sukhee aside, Shilpa Shetty has several other exciting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming OTT debut, Indian Police Force, wherein she shares the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will be available for streaming on the Amazon Prime platform. The actor also has KD-The Devil alongside V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. This pan-Indian multilingual film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

