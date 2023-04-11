SUHANA KHAN WANTS YOU TO GUESS HER WHEREABOUTS AS SHE SHARES STUNNING PICTURE FROM VACAY

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a stunning picture from her holiday diaries. The budding actor, who is moderately active on social media, took to Instagram Stories to treat her followers with a glimpse of her vacay and asked her fans to guess her whereabouts.

On Tuesday, Suhana shared a stunning picture on IG Stories. Ms. Khan looks pretty in a mauve-coloured bodycon dress. She accessorised her look with a dainty chain and pendant while her hair tied in a sleek ponytail upped her style game.

Sharing the picture, Suhana asked her followers, "Can you guess where I am??" The sun-kissed picture of Suhana also comes with a hint about her current location. Going by the visible landmarks in Suhana's latest picture, SRK's princess is currently holidaying in the US. As seen in the picture, Suhana is striking a pose against Consolidated Edison Building which is a famous skyscraper situated in Gramercy Park, Manhattan, New York City.

Suhana Khan holidaying in the US

Suhana was spotted at the Mumbai airport last week. Back then it was not revealed where she was headed but now with her latest social media post, Suhana has updated her fans about her latest holiday destination.

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Bollywood debut aside, Suhana is also making headlines for her rumorued romance with Agastya.