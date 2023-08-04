Hyderabad: Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap, and her fiance Shane Gregoire hosted a lavish engagement party that saw the presence of numerous celebrities. Among the notable guests, there was a slew of star kids who attended Aaliyah and Shane's engagement ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday night.

While Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda made their presence felt, Ibrahim Ali Khan and her alleged girlfriend Palak Tiwari too made heads turn at Aaliyah and Shane's engagement bash. Suhana impressed everyone with her elegant look, donning a blue-hued saree, while Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a pink saree.

The couple looked stunning in their traditional attire. Aaliyah wore a beautiful white lehenga, while Shane opted for a kurta pajama set, perfectly complementing each other's outfits.

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin, attended the event with her daughter Sappho and boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Alaya F, and Aishwarya Thackeray, were also spotted at the grand celebration, each making a unique style statement. Palak Tiwari looked gorgeous as she oozed desi vibes in a bralette blouse and beige saree. On the other hand, her rumoured boyfriend Ibrahim looked dapper in a black bandhgala jacket which he paired with white pants.

The engagement party was graced by many more celebrity guests, including Meezaan Jafri, Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi, and several others.

Anurag Kashyap was captured sharing a heartwarming moment with his daughter during the event, and they both looked amazing together. Aaliyah had earlier announced her engagement with Shane Gregoire on Instagram, expressing her love and excitement to spend the rest of her life with him. Aaliyah and Shane's engagement party was seemingly a star-studded affair, filled with joy, love, and memorable moments for the couple and their guests.

