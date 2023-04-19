SUHANA KHAN STORMS THE INTERNET WITH HER LATEST PICTURES

Hyderabad Pictures of Suhana Khan from the photoshoot for her mother Gauri Khan s book have surfaced online Earlier images of Suhana with her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan mom Gauri and brothers Aryan and AbRam left fans in awe of the Khandan In recent pictures Suhana who will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar s Netflix film was also seen posing with GauriTaking to Instagram a fan page on Tuesday shared pictures of Suhana wherein she could be seen donning a white crop top and a pair of blue jeans while posing on a bed inside a lavish room designed by Gauri In the two pictures one of which was blackandwhite Suhana looked straight into the camera as she struck a pose She had her makeup done glamorously and tied her hair in a ponytail Fans flocked to the comment section and showered her with red heart emojis as soon as the pictures were posted Referring to a Shah Rukh Khan s song a user wrote Tujhe dekha to yeh Jaana Sanam pyar hota hai Deewana Sanam ab yahan se Kahan jaen ham Teri bahon mein mar jaaye ham Another wrote wow nice picture 😍 One more user wrote You look absolutely gorgeous Also read Unseen pictures of SRK with Khandan go viral netizens in awe of Pathaan family Additionally a picture of Gauri posing alongside Suhana has also surfaced online In the picture Gauri was seen standing next to Suhana who was seated on a bed Gauri was dressed in a polkadot top and a pair of black pants while Suhana donned a black top and a metallic skirt On the work front Suhana will make her acting debut this year in The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar She has also become the brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand Maybelline before making her Bollywood debut