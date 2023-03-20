Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was recently seen at Mumbai airport, heading out of the city. Amidst the chaos created by the paparazzi, a crazy young fan interrupted her for a selfie. The actor who is regarded as humble by her fans, obliged the young man with a selfie, yet again proving them right.

Suhana was making her way towards the entrance gate when a young man took out his phone and intercepted her way asking for a selfie. Though the paps and security personnel present there tried to dissuade the young fan, Suhana agreed to a photo. In a frenzy, the fan kept obstructing her way. After posing with a family at the airport and allowing the young fan to take a selfie, Suhana made her way into the airport.

The budding actor was seen in her signature keep it simple style. The Archies star never overdoes her airport looks and always opts for a comfy and chic look. With this look being no exception, Suhana was seen wearing a grey coloured crop top paired with white trousers. She kept her hair open and held a black coloured tote. The video of her airport spotting was uploaded on Instagram by a Mumbai-based paparazzo, which soon caught the attention of netizens.

The video has amassed thousands of views with Suhana's fans flooding the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. Her fans took to the comments section to praise the budding actor for stopping to take a selfie with her fan. Many users also commented on her look, saying she defines airport looks like nobody else.

Also read: Suhana Khan spotted in a new haircut, check out her look ditching long hair