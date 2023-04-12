SUHANA KHAN SPARKS NEPOTISM DEBATE AS SHE BECOMES FACE OF MAYBELLINE AHEAD OF DEBUT

Hyderabad: Suhana Khan has already secured a brand endorsement deal prior to her acting debut. The daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan has been signed as the face of an international cosmetics brand. When Suhana Khan was named the brand ambassador of the beauty brand Maybelline, social media users had mixed reactions.

This was Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter's first appearance in the media. As soon as a paparazzo account posted a video of Suhana on the stage expressing her joy at being chosen as the brand ambassador, social media users began voicing their opinions about it. Some social media users trolled the star kid, reigniting the discussion about nepotism in the film industry.

Her endorsement deal has left the internet divided as a social media user reacting to the paparazzo video commented: 'If the word “Privilege” had face. What hard work she has done to become the ambassdor of the beauty product. Looks like SRK is the ambassdor of Maybelline. She doesn’t have any movies released or any song. Now, suddenly she is the face of the Beauty Product. This is so biased.'

Another one wrote: 'This is what is the problem with bollywood .......... Starkids gets endorsement deals without any movie ........... She doesn't achieved anything in life ......... But still became brand ambassador of Maybelline.' 'What is her identity?...just daughter of shahrukh khan...has she done something great k hum chilaye SUHANA..SUHANA....,' commented another user.

While others were thrilled about her big launch and to hear her speak in public for the first time, some people questioned why Suhana was being placed on such a pedestal even before the release of her film. Suhana, who studied acting in New York, will appear in The Archies alongside many other fresh faces like Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Also read: Suhana Khan wants you to guess her whereabouts as she shares stunning picture from vacay