SUHANA KHAN SOAKS IN SOME GOAN SUN IN LATEST PICTURES OF HER GETAWAY WITH COUSIN ALIA CHHIBA AND FRIENDS

Hyderabad: Suhana Khan is on vacation in Goa, and she is not alone. She is accompanied by her cousin Alia Chhiba and friends. Suhana shared a photo with her travel companions, cousin Alia and friend Manavi Gaur on Friday.

Suhana and her girl gang can be seen cheerfully posing for the camera in the photos. Suhana's outfit consisted of a grey crop top and denim shorts. Suhana Khan is making the most of her vacation in Goa, soaking up the sun.

The star kid accompanied by her cousin and a bunch of friends, posted snippets of her recent trip on Instagram with the caption: I❤️ Goa 🌴(I love Goa). Suhana Khan had previously posted a couple of photographs from her Goa vacay on her Instagram stories, which were then compiled by many fan pages dedicated to her on social media.

Suhana, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, graduated from New York University. She previously studied film at Ardingly College. The star kid, who has previously done theatre, appeared in Theodore Gimeno's short film The Grey Part Of Blue.

Her Bollywood debut will be in Zoya Akhtar's adaption of The Archies. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Suhana was also selected as one of four new Maybelline brand ambassadors, including singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla, supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung, and badminton star PV Sindhu.

