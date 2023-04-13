SUHANA KHAN REACTS AFTER FATHER SHAH RUKH KHAN WAS ALL PRAISES FOR HER ON MAYBELLINE GIG

Hyderabad Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the four new faces of the enormous cosmetics company Maybelline Following her big gig dad Shah Rukh Khan shared a sweet video of Suhana from the launch event while the song Pretty Woman from his movie Kal Ho Naa Ho played in the background Sharing the post on Instagram the superstar wrote Congratulations on Maybelline beta Well dressed…well spoken…well done amp if I may take some credit well brought up Love u my Lil Lady in Red Responding to her father s post Suhana wrote Awww love you So cute with several hearts and kisses emojis Even earlier when Suhana s first look was shared in her debut movie The Archies King Khan penned down an adorable note that read And remember Suhana Khan you are never going to be perfectbut being yourself is the closest to that Be kind and giving as an actorThe brickbats and applause is not yours to keepthe part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to youYou have come a long way babybut the road to peoples heart is unendingstride forth and make as many smile as you can Now let there be LightCamera and Action Signed Another Actor Also read Suhana Khan sparks nepotism debate as she becomes face of Maybelline ahead of debutShah Rukh Khan wed Gauri Khan in 1991 Aryan 25 years the star couple s oldest child debuted a lifestyle luxury collective brand last year Their daughter Suhana will shortly be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar s The Archies SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam 9 years who is currently attending school in Mumbai