SUHANA KHAN LOOKS FRESH AS A DAISY IN PICTURE FROM GOA HOLIDAY

Hyderabad: Aspiring actor and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently holidaying in Goa if her latest social media posts are anything to go by. On Tuesday, the young actor treated her Instagram followers with a glimpse of her beach holiday.

Suhana is yet to make a debut but the star kid has already amassed a considerable fan following on social media. With a following of 3.9 million, the 23-year-old daughter of SRK often creates waves on Instagram where she allows fans a peep inside her luxurious life. On Monday, Suhana dropped a video of rousing sea waves on her Instagram Stories and geotagged it to Goa.

Documenting her holiday on Instagram Suhana shared a picture from her Goa diaries in which she is seen donning a breezy maxi dress. Posing against the backdrop of endless water and gradient sky, Ms. Khan looked fresh as a daisy in her latest picture which she dropped with a yellow heart emoji.

Suhana is awaiting the release of her debut film The Archies. The makers are yet to unveil trailer of the live-action musical set in 1960s India based on the teenagers of Riverdale. The official release date of The Archies has not been revealed yet. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will also introduce Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor who is the younger daughter of late superstar Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Suhana is also making headlines for her alleged romance with Agastya. The two are reported to be dating each other but are keeping their alleged relationship under wraps. Speculations about Suhana and Agastya dating each other went rife after the duo was spotted together several times with a bunch of friends. When Suhana attended the Kapoor family's Christmas brunch with Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda last year, it added to the chatter around her dating life.

