Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, both set to star in the upcoming film The Archies, recently shared amusing insights about each other in a playful video. Their banter shed light on their personalities and camaraderie.

In a lighthearted exchange posted on The Archies' official Instagram, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda engaged in a humorous interaction. The video showcased Agastya teasing Suhana by playfully labeling her a 'big gossip queen', while she countered by acknowledging his quick wit.

The video incorporated a game where they concocted a milkshake using ingredients labeled with words like charming, moody, sarcastic, and lazy. Agastya teased Suhana for her supposed love of gossip, while she jokingly commended his wit. Their banter extended to a discussion about who was funnier. Agastya teased Suhana about her lack of humor, and she responded by distinguishing between being witty and being funny.

In an earlier interview, Suhana expressed admiration for her character Veronica's confidence and self-assured nature. Despite not having prior knowledge of the comic book series, she found the character intriguing. Suhana shared her excitement about being part of the film, citing the irresistible opportunity it presented for her debut role and her admiration for the character of Veronica, whom she perceived as a person many girls aspire to be.

The Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar, will also introduce Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late superstar Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Besides the star kids, the coming-of-age musical will feature Aditi Saiga aka Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles. The Archies will be released on Netflix on December 7.