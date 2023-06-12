SUHANA KHAN DROPS NEW POSTER OF HER DEBUT PROJECT THE ARCHIES CHECK IT OUT HERE

Hyderabad Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan s darling daughter Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in The Archies The film directed by Zoya Akhtar is an adaptation of the eponymous novel and stars Agastya Nanda grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and Khushi Kapoor daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi among others On Monday Suhana Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share a new poster for her debut project The Archies for which fans have been waiting eagerlySharing the poster the star kid wrote We are saving you a seat on this journey to Riverdale Meet the archiesnetflix gang Coming soon only on netflixin TheArchiesOnNetflix For the unversed Riverdale and Riverdale High School serve as the setting for the adventures of Archie Andrews and his group of friends Prior to this Suhana had shared a post originally dropped by The Archies official page on her Instagram Stories Taking to Instagram Stories she shared the announcement with a red heart emoticon However the original post s caption read BRB kursi ki aur humari peti baandh rahein hai to go to Riverdale Grab some Pop Tates shakes and burgers and prepare to meet TheArchies gang which will be available on netflixin soon It was recently confirmed that the cast of The Archies would travel to Brazil for the Netflix TUDUM event Suhana Khan posted the good news on social media alongside Netflix s official announcement video Suhana Khan captioned it saying From Riverdale to Sao Paulo catch the TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on the 18th of June The musical film is based on the globally popular Archie Comics and stars the gang of teenagers Archie Betty Dilton Ether Jughead Reggie and Veronica The picture is said to be full of youthful energy enthusiasm and excitement associated with the 1960s Tiger Baby Films Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar has backed the film in cooperation with Archie Comics and Graphic India The film will be accessible on Netflix soon It is directed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema KagtiAlso read Suhana Khan doesn t come with baggage of being SRK s daughter