SUHANA KHAN DOESNT COME WITH BAGGAGE OF BEING SRKS DAUGHTER

Abu Dhabi: As an artist, Suhana Khan has acquired her father Shah Rukh Khan's quality of "absorbing and learning", says choreographer Bosco Martis, who worked with the newcomer on her debut film The Archies. Suhana, 23, is making foray into films with Netflix's live-action musical The Archies, based on the characters of the popular American comics. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Bosco said the young actor doesn't carry the baggage of being the daughter of a superstar and her approach towards work is positive. "For me, she is an exception. Her hard work, persistence and attitude towards anything that is related to work is positive. She doesn't come with the baggage that she is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter."

"She brings her personality and comes in as a sponge. You can work around with her and she just keeps absorbing and learning. It is such a great thing for an artist. I think she has learnt it from her dad. It is fantastic," the 48-year-old choreographer told in an interview here on the sidelines of IIFA Awards and Weekend.

Bosco and his choreography partner Caesar Gonsalves have collaborated with Shah Rukh on films such as Swades, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raees, Zero and most recently blockbuster hit Pathaan.

The Archies is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. The movie also marks the acting debut of late superstar Sridevi-producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Caesar, 50, said they have choreographed three songs for the upcoming movie, set in the 1950s. "The film has a '50s look and it is quite fun. As children, we would read Archies and it is good to see Veronica, Betty, Archies, Jughead, and choreograph them," he added.

On Friday night, Bosco and Caesar won the best choreography award for the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the IIFA Rocks ceremony. Bosco said recreating the track, which was earlier picturised on Akshay Kumar in the 2007 psychological comedy horror, with Kartik Aaryan was a huge challenge.

"We wanted to create a different world and not be compared to the style and the way it was shot earlier. It came out well with Kartik. It was really cool," he said. The choreographer duo is teaming up with Aaryan again in the upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. Besides this, they have also choreographed songs for Nitesh Tiwari's next movie Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. (With agency inputs)