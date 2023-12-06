SUHANA KHAN ANANYA PANDAY AND SHANAYA KAPOOR SHOWER BIRTHDAY LOVE ON BFF NAVYA NAVELI NANDA

Hyderabad: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor showered birthday love on their close friend Navya Naveil Nanda. Through heartfelt posts on social media, the trio shared throwback pictures of their treasured moments together. Their enduring bond, rooted in childhood, was evident in these birthday wishes penned by Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya for BFF Navya.

Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, and Bhavna Panday is a childhood friend of Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan. As Navya celebrated her birthday on December 6, Ananya expressed her warm regards through Instagram Stories, accompanying a photo with a heartfelt message. Ananya wrote, "The best girl ever! Happy birthday my Navil," tagging Navya, and adding, "Queen of the table and everything else always."

Ananya Panday showered birthday love on Navya Naveli Nanda

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also marked the occasion by sharing a throwback picture featuring herself, Navya, and Ananya, radiating joy. Extending her birthday greetings, Suhana wrote, "Birthday girll!!" tagging Navya and concluding her heartfelt post with an "I Love you."

Suhana Khan wished Navya Naveli Nanda on her birthday

Similarly, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor conveyed her birthday wishes to Navya via Instagram Stories, sharing a striking throwback picture with heartfelt words, "Happy birthday bestie."

Shanaya Kapoor extended birthday wishes to Navya Naveli Nanda

Earlier, on Navya's birthday eve, Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya were seen accompanying her at The Archies premiere in Mumbai. The upcoming movie marks Suhana's debut alongside Navya's brother Agastya Nanda. Reportedly, Suhana and Agastya, who come from illustrious filmy families, are dating each other. Furthermore, The Archies will also introduce Khushi Kapoor to the world of cinema.