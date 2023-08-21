Hyderabad: According to a recent report, actor Akshay Kumar has stepped forward to assist Sunny Deol with his loan repayment in order to save his Juhu property. Now, Akshay's representative clearing the air has stated that the claims are "absolutely false."

For the unversed, on Sunday, a bank said that Sunny's Juhu property would be e-auctioned to repay a loan of about Rs 56 crore made to the actor. Soon after the news broke, a report stated that Akshay has rushed to Sunny's aid and promised to pay off a 'large amount' of the loan.

"As part of the agreement, Sunny Deol will then repay the loan to Akshay Kumar within a specified time frame," the article stated, with sources indicating that Akshay will pay between Rs 30 to 40 crore to settle Sunny's loan. However, in the latest development, Akshay's spokesperson dismissed the charges, saying, "All such claims are absolutely false."

The bank, however, removed the auction notice for his Juhu home a day later, on Monday, citing a technological problem. The bank decided to rescind its order to auction actor Sunny Deol's Mumbai residence for nonpayment of a loan of approximately Rs 56 crore and interest on that amount. The bank stated in a newspaper advertisement on Monday that "the sale notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol alias Mr. Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to Technical Reasons" and detailed the property description.

Earlier, Bank of Baroda day in a newspaper advertisement, which was widely distributed on social media, said that the borrower, Sunny Deol, owed the bank roughly Rs 55.99 crore plus interest and costs from December 26, 2022 onwards. It is unknown whether the bank misspelt the actor's name as 'Ajay Sing Deol' instead of 'Ajay Singh Deol'.

According to the bank, the property that was put up for e-auction measures 599.44 square metres and is located in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood. Sunny Deol was listed as the borrower/guarantor, with Dharmendra Singh Deol and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd serving as co-guarantors.

