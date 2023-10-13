SUCH A HUGE HONOUR SAYS VIJAY VARMA AS HE BAGS BEST ACTOR INDIA AWARD AT ASIAN ACADEMY CREATIVE AWARDS

Hyderabad: Vijay Varma, known for his versatile acting skills, clinched the Best Actor India award at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards for his exceptional performance in the Amazon Prime Video series Dahaad.

Over the years, Vijay has carved a niche for himself with powerful roles, particularly as negative characters in acclaimed productions such as Darlings and Dahaad. His portrayal of a serial killer in Dahaad earned him the Best Actor - India accolade at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

In response to this achievement, Excel Movies, the production company behind Dahaad, celebrated his win on their official social media platforms, expressing their pride. Vijay Varma, equally thrilled about the honor, shared their post on his Instagram with a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to the Asian Academy and the makers of Dahaad. "Such a huge honour! Thank u Asian Academy ❤️🙏🏻," wrote the actor on Instagram.

Soon after Vijay shared the post on Instagram, his fans, followers and colleagues united to congratulate the actor and shower praise on him for a "deserving" victory. Vijay's well-wishers flooded his Instagram post with congratulatory messages, acknowledging his talent and anticipating more success in days to come.