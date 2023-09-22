Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is known for having a strong social media game. The actor certainly knows how to keep his followers engaged. From being his candid and witty self to occasionally teasing his fans with intriguing posts, the actor makes his presence felt on social media. On Friday, Kartik shared a cryptic post on Instagram wherein he talked about a certain incident that he has yet to overcome.

Taking to Instagram where he enjoys a following of 30.08 million, Kartik shared a post that reads: "Kuch alag hi incident ho gay aaj toh. Still getting over it. Kal hi bata paunga kya hua," followed by an emoji depicting bewilderment. Without divulging much about the 'incident', Kartik wrote, "Kal" in the caption.

Soon after Kartik shared the post, fans flooded his comment section as they tried to decode the Shehzada actor's cryptic post. Few have dubbed Kartik "marketing king" as they assume the actor will be announcing brand endorsement soon. On the other hand, a section of social media users is of the opinion that the latest post is regarding Kartik's upcoming film Aashiqui 3.

Meanwhile, Karitk recently held Ganapati celebration at his Mumbai home. The actor had his ex-flame Sara Ali Khan visiting his home to seek blessings of Bappa while Mrunal Thakur, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, and others also marked their presence.