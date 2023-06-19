Mumbai (Maharashtra): B-town couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as DeepVeer, on Sunday, attended the grand wedding reception of actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the couple surfaced on social media in which both of them could be seen walking hand-in-hand at the reception party, sitting and watching the performance. Apart from them, actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Anupam Kher among others also attended the event.

In one of the viral pictures, Ranveer and Deepika could be seen posing with the legendary actor Dharmendra and comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni. For the reception party, the couple opted for traditional outfits. The Befikre actor donned a short white sherwani and pants along with a matching stole and sunglasses, whereas Deepika is seen in a black anarkali. There was Aamir Khan, all smiles in jeans and a brown short kurta, sleeves rolled up, and Salman Khan presenting just the opposite picture with his sharp suit, unsmiling face, and a phalanx of safari-suited bodyguards armed with automatics.

In a viral video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen sitting together and watching a performance at the party. Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Sharing the first official wedding pictures of the newlyweds, actor Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you, my Bachas. God Bless!

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Sunny's younger son, Rajveer Deol is also set to make his acting debut with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's first movie as a director. (With agency inputs)

