Hyderabad Actor Mahesh Babu s upcoming Telugu movie directed by Trivikram will reportedly be revealed on May 31 in honour of his late father G Krishna s birth anniversary The movie marks the third collaboration between the actor and the director who had earlier worked together in movies including Athadu and Khaleja In the movie Mahesh will appear in a new look with stubble and long hairOver the past few years Mahesh Babu has been able to offer some updates regarding his projects on the occasion of the birth anniversary of his father According to a media report the makers of the movie decided to announce the film s title on May 31 The movie s working title is SSMB28 Since there were numerous rumours that the movie might be delayed the makers recently had to reveal the new release date which is January 13 2024 On personal grounds Mahesh Babu is quite close to his family and he had a very special bond with his father Krishna Mahesh Babu will announce the title of SSMB28 on his father Krishna s birth anniversary with all the blessings and to make May 31 even more spectacular stated a source quoted in the reportAlso read Mahesh Babu Namrata and kids bid adieu to Paris trip seen at Hyderabad airportMeanwhile Mahesh will next be working with director SS Rajamouli for an Indiana Jonesstyle globetrotting action adventure The majority of the film s scenes will be shot in the forests of Africa with a story by Rajamouli s father Vijayendra Prasad The movie directed by Rajamouli is anticipated to go on the floors later this year or early in 2024