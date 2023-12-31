Hyderabad: Sshura Khan delightedly shared a heartwarming glimpse into Arbaaz Khan's swoon-worthy proposal on her Instagram today. Captured in a charming video, Arbaaz, with a bouquet in hand, went down on one knee, popping the question to Sshura amidst an intimate circle of loved ones, including his son Arhaan Khan, sister Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, and close friends.

The heartfelt moment was beautifully orchestrated, with Arpita assisting by handing over the flowers and Arbaaz gently slipping the proposal ring onto Sshura's finger. Overwhelmed with joy, Sshura and Arbaaz sealed the emotional instant with a tender kiss and hug. Sshura, who recently made her Instagram profile public, shared the proposal video and wrote, "From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec ♥️♥️ That was quick @arbaazkhanofficial Alhumdulilah 💫."

The couple's whirlwind romance saw Arbaaz's proposal on December 19 swiftly followed by their heartfelt union on December 24, leaving them both beaming with happiness. Arbaaz, swept up in emotion, couldn't resist commenting on the touching video, expressing his elation with, "Feeling so so HIGH on my knees" followed by red heart emojis.

The touching post garnered an outpouring of love and well wishes from fans, showering the couple with blessings for a blissful and enduring relationship. Arbaaz and Sshura's nikah ceremony was held at Arpita's home in Mumbai on December 24. The close-knit affair was marked by the family and few friends from the film industry.