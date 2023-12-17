Hyderabad: The makers have taken an unconventional approach to promote Salaar by roping in ace director SS Rajamouli to amplify the buzz ahead of the film's release on December 22. Hombale Films, the production house behind Salaar, unveiled a promotional video featuring Rajamouli interviewing the Salaar trio: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prashanth Neel.

A nearly minute-long teaser of Rajamouli's exclusive interview with the Salaar team was shared across the makers' social media platforms. In this teaser, Rajamouli queries Prashanth about a potential link between KGF and Salaar, addressing the prevalent speculation about Salaar's connection to the KGF universe. While Prashanth's response aims to dispel these speculations, Rajamouli's playful remark, "You disappointed me," further fuels the intrigue surrounding viral theories.

In another segment, when asked about the film's dramatic elements, Prithviraj humorously jests about Prashanth's perpetual lack of a final script draft, sparking laughter among the quartet. Additionally, Prabhas's playful claim of teaching Rajamouli the art of direction, coupled with his inquiry about Baahubali 3, intensifies the anticipation for this engaging promotional interview. The full interview between Rajamouli and the Salaar team is set to premiere on Hombale Films' YouTube channel on December 19.