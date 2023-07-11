SS RAJAMOULI DROPS SNIPPET OF TEMPLE VISITS IN CENTRAL TAMIL NADU AFTER 3 MONTHS OF FOREIGN TRAVEL CALLS IT REFRESHING

Hyderabad: After spending three months abroad, filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently took a road trip to temples in central Tamil Nadu. He described the journey as energising and revitalising. The director had been very busy with the promotions of RRR, an Oscar nominee in three categories.

Rajamouli recently uploaded a video from his journey to Tamil Nadu along with information on everything he came across and liked. The Baahubali series director shared the video on Instagram and stated, "Wanted to do a road journey in central Tamil Nadu for a very long time. We started it because my daughter wanted to go to see temples. In the final week of June, had visited Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi, and Madurai. could only scratch the surface of the iceberg in the allotted time. Pandyas, Chozhas, Nayakkars, and many other monarchs were really mesmerising with their exquisite building, wonderful engineering, and profound spiritual thought."

He further added: "The cuisine has been amazing everywhere whether the upscale dining in Mantrakoodam, Kumbakonam, or a kaka hotel murugan mess in Rameshwaram. I must have gained two to three kilogrammes in a week. This home country vacation has been refreshing and uplifting after three months of overseas travel and food."

In the video, he can be seen kayaking, sipping a refreshing beverage at a roadside kiosk to beat the heat, and posing in front of many temples. Fans of SS Rajamouli praised him for promoting Tamil Nadu, and some speculated that the visit would show up in some of his next films.

